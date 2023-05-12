Tuesday afternoon, Carl Junction announced they found their new girl’s basketball head coach. Former CJ boys basketball coach Ryan Odaffer will take over the program.

He coached the boys team from 2008-2012 after he was an assistant with Webb City. Odaffer played basketball at Labette County High School and also played in college at Pitt State.

He steps out of his role as the 7th grade girl’s basketball coach where he coached his daughter this past season. He gets ready to coach the Lady Bulldogs after a state runner up finish last year. We caught up with Odaffer to speak with him about the new position.

Ryan Odaffer said, “It’s super exciting, I’ve been a part of Carl Junction for 15 years and I get this opportunity to follow in some big footsteps that are gonna be tough to replace. Coach Shorter did an excellent job with the program and he’s left it in a good spot and I’m excited to get the opportunity to take it over and hopefully continue the success. We can adjust some things to benefit what we have available to us right now and as far as their skill set and what they can do on the court, and so I’m gonna try to build an offense and system around what we have and hopefully we see success with that.”