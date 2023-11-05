CARL JUNCTION, Mo — On Saturday, Carl Junction senior Kylie Scott announced her decision via Twitter where she will be taking her talents after high school.

Scott announced she will be taking her talents to Oral Roberts University she verbal committed to the Golden Eagles.

Scott is one of the best post players in the Four States, if not the state of Missouri. Last year as a junior, Scott was named a Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 1st Team All-State selection.

Last year, she averaged around 14 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks per game for Carl Junction.

She helped lead Carl Junction to a 30-2 record last season and all the way to the Class 5 State Championship game where they finished as runner-ups.

Scott and the Lady Bulldogs kick off their 2023-24 season here in a few weeks where she will once again be a pivotal piece of the Lady Bulldog squad.