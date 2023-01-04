The high school basketball season has started back up after Christmas break. One player in the Four States has started the new year off right after reaching an impressive career milestone.

Monday night, Carl Junction’s Destiny Buerge reached 2,000 career points in her team’s win over McDonald County. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Mustangs 77-38 to continue their strong performance this year moving to a 10-1 record.

Buerge has been a big part of her team’s success leading the squad in scoring most nights. Her hard work has paid off as she’s reached this difficult 2,000 point milestone, but Buerge also says it sets a standard for other athletes in the Four States to get better and better.

Destiny Buerge said, “It was a really big accomplishment, my teammates really get me through it and push me through everything and it really helps when they work hard and it helps me work hard and it gets me open more, along with them getting open and scoring points. This sets a high goal for other athletes in this area, especially since my freshman year we went 28-0 and it obviously got cutoff because of Covid, which was really upsetting, but since our season got cutoff, it just makes it a bigger accomplishment and push harder to get as many points as we can.”

Head Coach Brad Shorter stated, “She’s always been that ball hawk, been around it and she puts in so much work, she really does. She stays after every practice and gets extra shots up and is in here in the summer more than a lot of kids, so it’s great for that to pay off and it shows with that 2,000 points.”