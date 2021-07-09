Carl Junction’s Alex Baker Signs with MSSU Baseball

JOPLIN, Mo. — Carl Junction’s Alex Baker Signs with MSSU Baseball.

The story leading up to the decision is pretty remarkable.

A three-sport athlete, Baker missed his entire junior season of football because of a right leg injury he suffered in a preseason scrimmage; then he missed basketball — and baseball was off the table due to covid.

But then there’s the comeback. His senior football season was strong — he threw for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first game back from injury in 2020.

But he chose one sport, and he’s going to use that arm to pitch for Missouri Southern baseball as the program announced on twitter.

