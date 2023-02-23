CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Early Thursday morning, the Carl Junction high school wrestling team was sent off to the state tournament by the Bulldogs band and parents. The Bulldogs are heading to Columbia, Missouri for the Missouri State Wrestling Championships that will begin Friday, February 24th.

Carl Junction has nine state qualifiers that will be competing in the state tournament. Those qualifiers are Tony Stewart, Lukas Walker, Chance Benford, Cayden Bolinger, Max Matthews, Dexter Merrel, Carter Foglesong, Sam Melton and Marcus Lopez-Durman. The team is beyond excited about competing at the state tournament.

Coach Mike Frizzell said, “I think that these guys are well prepared you know we’ve been talking about this for five, six, seven months now, and guys come in and work out in the offseason and you know they’ve put in the work they’ve put in the blood, sweat and tears and today is the day. It’s time to get it on.”

Lukas Walker says, “You know it’s a great feeling. We’ve been preparing for this all year. For me the past five or six years. It’s something we’ve worked for all year and it’s something that coach says every year nothing of it matters up until February, and February is here so it’s time to get it on.”