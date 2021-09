CARL JUNCTION, MO. — It’s that time of year again where several area volleyball teams made their way to Carl Junction to compete at the Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic Volleyball Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs went undefeated on the day and capped it off by taking down Rogers 2-0 in the championship game. This is the second straight year they’ve won the tournament. Carthage finished third and Webb City finished in fourth place.