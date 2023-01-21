The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs defeated Kickapoo 41-39 to win the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament Championship.

CJ trailed early in this one at halftime 31-13. They went on to outscore Kickapoo 10-0 in the third quarter to really give themselves a chance.

They would continue to climb back when Kylie Scott tied the game up on a layup at 39-39 with 30 seconds left in the game.

Klohe Burk would be fouled with one second left on the clock and would step to the free throw line and knock down both free throws to secure the win for the Lady Bulldogs.

Carl Junction is now 15-1 overall on the season. Their next game will be on Thursday in the I-44 Lady’s Classic Tournament.