CARL JUNCTION, Mo– Late Monday afternoon, the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs defeated the Fair Grove Eagles, 8-0, to stay undefeated on the season.

Carl Junction scored all 8 of their goals in the first half to get the mercy rule over the Eagles.

Madilyn Dalton scored herself a pair of goals throughout the first half.

Carl Junction is coming off a “Southwest Showdown” in Springfield where they went 3-0 and beat Central (Springfield), Lebanon and Parkview.

The Lady Bulldogs are now 9-0 on the season. Their next game will be tomorrow when they travel to face Carthage (2-3).