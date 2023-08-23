CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs are hoping their young team from last season will lead them to an improved group this year.

In 2022, the Lady Bulldogs achieved something they haven’t done in almost a decade and that was reached 10 wins.

“I feel like having our arms wrapped around each other and supporting one another, just having that support, especially from teammates and other friends. I feel like that will help a lot.” Sophomore Pitcher Kiley Spencer says on building off a 10-win season.

Coming into this year, Carl Junction has its sights set on winning the season with a majority of its players back.

Junior Catcher Madi Olds voiced, “We’ll have to be behind our teammates and play for each other. Just push each other to do better and to work hard at practice.”

On the bump, the Lady Bulldogs will be led by pitchers Hannah Cole and Kiley Spencer. Two girls to look out for on the offensive side are Madi Olds and Hannah Cantrell. Both are returning.

Last year, Cantrell batted .449 and Olds batted .397. Also after a big freshman year, Ryleigh Palmer will look to continue her positive trend. What will it take for it all to come together?

Head Coach Zach Petty says, “You know, the biggest thing, you know, obviously the biggest thing is to stay healthy and come back as a team. These girls play a lot of softball for a lot of travel teams outside of our team, but I want them all to gel together and trust each other. And we’ve got great leadership on this team and we’re looking forward to how they’re going to mold together here.”

The Lady Bulldogs will begin its season on August 25th when they travel to Aurora to compete in the Houn Dog Classic.