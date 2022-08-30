Carl Junction will be playing on a short week this week when they host the Webb City Cardinals this Thursday.

The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive victory over Ozark last Friday defeating them 42-21.

They will host for a tough matchup with the Cardinals who lost their season opener last Friday to Nixa.

Head Coach Doug Buckmaster said that the preparation for these kinds of games on a short week is important in the limited time they have.

Coach Buckmaster said, “Number one, this week is a short week for both teams, playing that Thursday night football game and uh, so preparation has been very important but it’s limited preparation. So uh we are familiar with Webb City and they’re familiar with us and so, I don’t know that extra day of practice or losing one is gonna matter much one way or the other. But, Webb City has a fine football team, uh you know we uh we wanna compete and uh play hard and uh, we wanna win the football game.”

Carl Junction and Webb City will square on Thursday, September 1st with kick-off set for 7 p.m. in Carl Junction.