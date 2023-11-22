CARL JUNCTION, MO — The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs are less than a week away from their season opener and enter the 2023-24 season with a new head coach and a new squad.

Coming off a season where they finished 30-2 and were the Class 5 State Runner-Ups, the Lady Bulldogs lost four seniors and welcome in a new head coach in Ryan Odaffer.

CJ does bring back some talent in Oral Roberts commit, Kylie Scott, and senior forward Anna Burch.

They also return juniors Dezi Williams and Shaye Buerge along with sophomore Jadyn Howard.

They’re young with a new coach but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a great year.

We caught up with the team on what it’s going to take for this Lady Bulldogs team to be successful this upcoming season.

Senior Forward/Center Kylie Scott said, “What we had that was so good last year was our team chemistry. And I think if we get back to that place that we are going to start connecting more on the floor. The other day we had our jamboree and that was our missing piece. I think the more that we play together, I just think that’s what’s going to help us through this season”.

Senior Forward Anna Burch said, “Last year we were really good at pushing each other every single day. Like there was no day that we didn’t want to be there. I think as we go into the season, we just need to keep that up and keep pushing each other, even on the days that it seems harder”.

Carl Junction Girls’ Basketball Head Coach Ryan Odaffer said, “It’s a new group of girls and they’ve got to learn that they can rely on each other and trust each other, and that’s going to take some time. Early in the season, they’re going to have to figure out what they can and can’t do. And as the season goes along, they’re going to feel more comfortable and understand the strengths and weaknesses of each other”.

Carl Junction begins their season next Monday when they host the CJ Classic from November 27th-30th.