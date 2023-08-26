CARL JUNCTION, MO – The Bulldogs played host to Ozark as it was head coach Todd Hafner’s first game at the helm since 2000.

In the first quarter, the Ozark offense got off to a fast start, running back Jack Bowers forced his way into the end zone to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

After an ensuing possession by Carl Junction, Ozark would receive the ball again, but Hafner’s defense prevailed forcing a turnover on downs. The Bulldogs would receive the ball again, inching their way closer to the end zone courtesy of a great Marcus Lopez Durham, but the drive would end in a punt.

With Hafner still working the field position battle, Ozark was backed up to start their drive, but it didn’t take them long to work the field. Quarterback Peyton Russell of Ozark lead a great drive. The young signal caller capped it off with a touchdown to Kyle Fitzpatrick to give his group a 14-0 lead.

After the second score, the Bulldog offense got to work. Driving all the way down the field, Dexter Merrell was able to work his way in for a touchdown to cut the lead to just seven.

The Bulldogs were able to put more points on the board, but ultimately lost to Ozark 42-21. Carl Junction will travel to take on Webb City next Friday, September 1st.