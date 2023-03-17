SPRINGFIELD, Missouri– Friday night, the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs defeated Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 37-33 in the Class 5 State Semi-finals.

Carl Junction was led by Kylie Scott who finished with a double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Dezi Williams who also finished with a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds)

The Lady Bulldogs were pretty much in control in this one from start to finish.

They advance to the Class 5 State Championship game tomorrow night at 8 p.m. at Great Southern Bank Arena there in Springfield.

Carl Junction (30-1) will face off against Lutheran St. Charles (26-5) in the State Championship game.