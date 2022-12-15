Wednesday night there was word from Carl Junction that the Bulldogs football head coach Doug Buckmaster announced his retirement.

Coach Buckmaster notified his team Wednesday at the Carl Junction football banquet that he will be retiring this year. For the last 10 years, Buckmaster was the head coach of the Carl Junction football team where he accumulated an overall record of 71-43.

Buckmaster has coached among several teams in the four states area that include Joplin, Carthage, Riverton, Jenks in Oklahoma and he would coach at the college level for NEO A&M.

His decision to retire has been in the making for a couple of years and now he has officially made the decision. So, what’s next for Coach Doug Buckmaster as he closes on this chapter of his life.

Coach Doug Buckmaster said, “Find out what retirement is all about and hopefully it will be good for me in a lot of different ways. I’ve haven’t done anything else for thirty something years so I don’t know much. You know find out what it’s all about and you know like I’ve told several people I always reserve the right to maybe change my mind at some point or maybe…going across the state line and trying to find a job I can actually draw retirement from Oklahoma and Missouri so triple dipping doesn’t so too bad.”