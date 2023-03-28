CARL JUNCTION, Missouri– Tuesday evening, the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs won big on their home field as they defeated Cassville 6-0.

While the big win was nice, what was even nicer was the Lady Bulldogs had two girls finish with hat tricks in the game. In case you don’t know what a “hat trick” is, that is when a player scores 3 goals in one game.

And the Lady Bulldogs had two girls achieve this. That was junior Hailey Merwin and senior Alyssa Beard. They accounted for all 6 of CJ’s goals tonight.

Carl Junction is off to a strong start as they are now 3-0 on the year.

They will be back in action on Friday for another home match when they host McDonald County with game time set for 6:30 p.m.