JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday night, the Joplin Eagles girls basketball team was at home to host the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs.

After a tight first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs came alive in the second quarter and pushed on to win 64-23. They now go on to 19-1 on the season and will be on the road Friday, February 3 at Willard to face the Lady Tigers at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Eagles are on the the road Thursday, February 2 to take on the Nixa Lady Eagles at 7:30 p.m.