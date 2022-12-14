The last day of the Lady Mustang Classic included the championship game between the Carl Junction Bulldogs and the Bentonville West Wolverines.

The Lady Bulldogs took control of the game early leading by as much as 15 points throughout the first half. The Wolverines were trying some momentum and found themselves back into the game trailing by 12 at halftime.

Carl Junction regrouped after halftime and ran away from the Wolverines winning 69-40. The Lady Bulldogs took home the Lady Mustang Classic Championship.

Carl Junction next game will be at home against Strafford at 7:30 pm on Friday, December 16th.