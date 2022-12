Day two of the Lady Mustang Classic featured the championship semifinals and consolation semifinals.

The Carl Junction Bulldogs played in the championship semifinals against Springdale Bulldogs. Carl Junction struggled in the first half, but second half it was all Carl as they go on to win big 68-44.

The Bulldogs advances to the championship where they will play the winner out of Bentonville West and Southside December 14th at 8:00 pm.