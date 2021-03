MANHATTAN, Kan. -- The St. Mary's Colgan girls basketball team fell to Sterling in the Kansas 2A championship, 52-36. It's the first state championship for Sterling, and had the Panthers won, it would be the first state championship in their program history.

Kaitlin Crossland, St. Mary's Colgan senior, says, "I don't thin anyone expected us to be here, but we expected ourselves to be here. I don't think we were ever ranked, but we just took it as motivation to get here and we did. That was our goal, just to get that first game. Once we got that first game, then on to the next, on to the next, you know? We fell short tonight, but they're a great basketball team and I wouldn't want to play with any other team.