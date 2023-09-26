CARL JUNCTION, Mo– Carl Junction had no issues at home as they sweep Neosho, 3-0!

CJ’s offense and defense were on unit tonight dominating on the court!

Kylie Scott, Karissa Chase and Deshaye Buerge had big nights at the net.

Miya Carnes and Aubreigh Fowler were both serving up aces!

The Lady Bulldogs improve to 16-4 on the year! Their next match will be on Thursday when they travel to face Republic (16-4).

Neosho drops to 7-13 on the season. They hit the road for a tough matchup with Branson (10-9) on Thursday.