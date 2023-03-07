The Class 5 District 7 girls title game would take place at Webb City Tuesday evening as the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs and the Webb City Lady Cardinals would square off.

Carl Junction would beat Webb City for the second time this season 67-42 and earn the district title.

Despite exiting the game with a leg injury in the third quarter, Destiny Buerge would come back in the game and lead all players with 36 points. The team would respond after the win.

Hali Shorter said, “We felt that we didn’t play our best in the last game and so our focus this time was just to have a better mentality going into it and just knowing that if we don’t leave it all out on the floor then we could go home, so just having that mentality going into it.”

Destiny Buerge said, “We just really wanted to come out strong and play better than we played last time, because we kind of just were lazy in the first game and thought we just had it in the bag and we just had to be defensively sound and play our game and not worry about them.”

Brady Shorter said, “They played really hard, rebounded the ball really well and I felt like we didn’t give them a lot of second chances. We ended a lot of possessions quickly with rebounds. Dezi Williams was huge on the boards for us. So, you know to be able to win our eighth district in a row is pretty good.”

The Lady Bulldogs will now head to the Class 5 state tournament and face Lincoln College Prep in the quarterfinal round. The game will be Saturday, March 11th in Sedalia at 1:45 p.m.