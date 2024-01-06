JOPLIN, Mo — The Carl Junction Bulldogs capped off their Kaminsky Classic play with a 58-37 victory over Neosho.

CJ came out fired up to start the game and jumped out to a 17-0 lead. They led 21-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Neosho answered back in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs, 16-7, to make it a 10-point game at halftime.

Carl Junction came out of halftime just like how they opened the game, and they outscored Neosho, 17-5 in the third to put it out of reach.

CJ’s Brody Pant led the way with 13 points. Deacon Endicott had a double-double finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Wyatt McAfee also had a nice game finishing with 8 points and 13 boards.

For Neosho, Tyrone Harris led the way with 11 points.

Carl Junction improves to 6-6 on the season. Their next game will be next Friday when they host Colgan.

Neosho falls to 4-9 on the season and the Wildcats next game will be at Willard next Thursday.