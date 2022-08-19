Carl Junction were also hosting a jamboree which included Carthage, Nevada, and Monett. The bulldogs were back on the field after a tough season going 3-6 in the COC. They definitely have a ton of leadership on this year’s team. On the offensive side of the ball quarterback Dexter Merrell has some big targets to throw to like Ayden Bard and Cayden Bolinger. CJ opens the year on the road against Ozark.

The Nevada Tigers were also on the turf after a solid season last year where they finished 3rd in the Big 8. The tigers are still looking to be a run heavy team this year. They have Avious Steadman returning where he was one of the two players to rush for over 100 yards per game. The tigers start with Springfield Catholic on the road.

Now to the Carthage Tigers who had a strong regular season last year winning the COC, but they would fall to the Webb City in the district championship. The tigers are looking to redeem themselves from that heartbreaking loss this year. Luke Gall and Micah Lindsey will be two returning players leading the tigers. Carthage opens with Republic at home.

The Monett Cubs were in action tonight as well. They lost a heavy load of seniors last year and will have several young players filling those positions. Connor Pointer and Josh Harvey are the names that emerge to lead the team. The cubs will open the season at Reeds Spring.