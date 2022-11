The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs got a big win over Springdale Tuesday night, 62-58.

They will advance to the Championship game of the 46th Freeman Sports Medicine Carl Junction Classic Tournament to face Nevada Thursday night.

Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was Destiny Buerge who put up 25 points. Kylie Scott contributed 15 points. Klohe Burk and Dezi Williams also got in on the fun as well scoring 11 and 9 points.