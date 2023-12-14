WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern Lions men’s basketball riding a two-game winning streak hit the road to Warrensburg where they took on Central Missouri Thursday night.

A career night from Dawson led the Lions to cruise to a 75-56 win over the Mules. Southern improves to 4-7 on the season and 2-3 in the MIAA.

Missouri Southern had two Lions finish in double digits. Darius Dawson had a career-high night with a game-high 29 points shooting 11-12, 92 percent from the field. Avery Taggart chipped in 11 points.

The Lions will be back on the road to face the Lincoln Blue Tigers on December 16th at 3 p.m.