KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of discussion around 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing midway through the first quarter against Cincinnati.

We talked to Dr. Ryan Longnecker with “Freeman Health System,” today.

The focus, “Commotio Cartis”, something that could trigger cardiac arrest following an impact to the area directly over the heart.

“There’s a sensitive time when the heart has done what’s called de-polarization. So, it has sent all the electricity from the bottom, kind of through the rest of the heart, while it’s re-polarizing, trying to get the electricity to kind of reset if you will. The heart is sensitive to arrhythmias at that point. And the speculation is, is that trauma happens to the heart in that situation and it affects the ability to kind of get the electrical charge back the way that it’s supposed to,” said Dr. Ryan Longnecker, Interventional Cardiologist, at Freeman Health System.

Doctor Longnecker also told this is something that can happen to healthy individuals, like Hamlin, and it’s likely part of his family history.