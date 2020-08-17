Cardinals don’t complete the sweep of the Chi Sox

GUARANTEED RATE FIELD — Sunday marked the second day of the Cardinals series against the White Sox. The Cards were able to get the win in both

games of Saturdays Doubleheader and were looking to keep that up Sunday.

Starting off, Timothy Anderson Jr. Up, he’s going to crack it into left field to get the White Sox a run.

Things slowed down until the Bottom of the 5th, Yoan Moncada up to bat, he send the ball deep right– and that’s out of the park. 3-Run-Homer for him.

Matt Carpenter up now, he has a base hit to Right Field. Defense can’t keep up.. that’s 2 RBI’s for Carpenter and he gets the cards on the board.

It’s not going to be enough though. Cards fall 7 to 2.