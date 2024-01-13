JOPLIN, MO — The 2024 St. Louis Cardinals had their “Cardinals Caravan” on the road and they made their yearly stop in Joplin earlier today!

Many fans gathered at the Taylor Performing Arts Center Auditorium earlier today to greet and interact with St. Louis Cardinal players and alumni.

Fans got to see and do a Q&A with the players.

The current players in attendance included Catcher Ivan Herrera, Pitcher Nick Robertson, Pitcher Max Rajcic and Utility player Brendan Donovan.

Alumni players that were in attendance was former Pitcher Rick Horton and former All-Star Outfielder Ryan Ludwick.

They signed autographs and took pictures with the fans. Fans brought items to sign that varied from baseballs, pictures, hats, jerseys, boards…anything you could think of.

We caught up with a few players who talked about what they enjoy most about interacting with the fans at these events.

Pitcher Max Rajcic said, “It’s been the fans. I mean, the fans are awesome. It’s cold weather, six degrees or whatever, felt like minus three and they’re showing up still. So just shows you how good these fans are”.

Catcher Ivἀn Herrera said, “Yeah, I just saw that we were in Springfield. I think Springfield is the best city I play. And, you know, I never been here, but, happy to be here if, like, I’m always open for question, people that want pictures, photos or like whatever they need. And I’m always like, happy to do it”.

Pitcher Nick Robertson said, “It was a lot of fun. You know, we’ve been doing it the past couple of days, and just to be able to see this fan base that I’ve heard so much about is great. Just see who comes and supports us every day”.

Former outfielder Ryan Ludwick said, “It’s great. I don’t know if you know, I work with the organization and so I get to go to Springfield quite a bit during the season. And you go to little towns like that are here in Joplin and you still see the same excitement you see in St. Louis. So it’s like I say, it’s baseball heaven for me. I bleed cardinal red and, to be part of this family and and not just players, but the fans. Right. It’s it’s one big family. And we’re all together And it’s fun. It’s a great organization”.