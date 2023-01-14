Saturday afternoon, Missouri Southern hosted the Cardinal Caravan there in Young Gymnasium.

The event was a chance for fans and kids to come out and meet former and current players and get an autograph from them as well.

The current players in attendance was outfielder Lars Nootbaar, pitcher Zack Thompson and pitcher Gordon Graceffo. The former players in attendance was Randy Flores who is now the Assistant GM and Director of Scouting for the Cardinals and former pitcher Alan Benes.

There was a Q&A session with the players to ask about this year’s team and the expectations for the upcoming season.

A raffle ticket drawing was also held where there were multiple prizes handed out like: game tickets, jerseys, bobbleheads, signed baseballs.

This trip is part of a 3-day trip for the players of traveling all over Missouri.