Cardinals back in action

GUARANTEED RATE FIELD, CHICAGO –Top of the First, the Cardinals looking to strike first with the bases loaded.

Matt Carpenter gets hit by a pitch.

That’ll bring in their first run of the game.

Later in the inning, Dexter Fowler drops one into the gap

That brings in Edman and O’Neill to score. Cards go up 3-0.

They’ll tack on one more run in that explosive first inning to take a 4-0 lead.

Now to the Top of the 4th, Edman chops this one to first, but Jose Abreu can’t make the play. Fowler would come in to score.

The Cardinals win game one of the double header 5-1.