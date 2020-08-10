Cardinals and Tigers doubleheader postponed due to COVID.

ST. LOUIS – The MLB announced that the Thursday doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed.

The MLB and the teams believe it is prudent to continue additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play.

The Cardinals have not played since July 30. The Cardinals have now postponed 13 games due to the outbreak.

Last week, the Cardinals announced Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernandez , and Kodi Whitley also tested positive for COVID.

The team was quarantine in Milwaukee after having to postpone those games due to COVID.

The team returned to town and then had to postpone the series against the Cubs too.