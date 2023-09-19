WEBB CITY, Mo– Tuesday night, the Webb City Cardinals and Carl Junction Lady squared off in a big COC matchup on the court.

Webb City came into this match with a 9-1 record, CJ came into this one with a 9-2 record.

Carl Junction came out hot and won the first set 25-23. Carl Junction’s Kylie Scott, Aubreigh Fowler and Karissa Chase were controlling the net!

The Cardinals responded by taking the second set by a score of 25-22. Aubree Lassiter and Jaeli Rutledge started to heat up and provide some offensive firepower.

CJ put together a late rally in set 4 to win it 26-24 to take a 2-1 set advantage.

The Lady Bulldogs continued that late rally momentum into the third set to win it 25-22 to take the match.

Carl Junction improves to 10-2 on the year. Their next match will be on Thursday when they host Nixa!

Webb City falls to 9-2 on the year. For their next matchup they will face Willard at home on Thursday.