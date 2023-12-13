DIAMOND, MO – Caitlyn Suhrie signed her letter of intent to play college softball at Labette Community College in front a packed library on Wednesday.
Suhrie, a decorated multi-sport athlete, made the all-southwest conference softball team last season. Putting pen to paper, she said Labette was a good fit because of the team environment.
“I really liked their coaching staff and players,” said Suhrie.
“I enjoyed being at the college, and the team was a great group to be around.”
Suhrie mentioned being a multi-sport athlete allowed her to work with the same girls through the years, and they all pushed her from the beginning.
“It’s great being able to work with a lot of the same athletes,” Suhrie said.
“I have great teammates and coaches that I’m surrounded with that push me to be the best I can.”
A softball athlete since she was young, Suhrie described her signing as years of hard work finally paying off.
“I started playing in fourth grade,” Suhrie said.
“My freshman year I started to reach out to coaches, and just kind of put myself out there. I’m truly relieved that I now I have a plan moving forward.”