DIAMOND, MO – Caitlyn Suhrie signed her letter of intent to play college softball at Labette Community College in front a packed library on Wednesday.

Suhrie, a decorated multi-sport athlete, made the all-southwest conference softball team last season. Putting pen to paper, she said Labette was a good fit because of the team environment.

“I really liked their coaching staff and players,” said Suhrie.

“I enjoyed being at the college, and the team was a great group to be around.”

Suhrie mentioned being a multi-sport athlete allowed her to work with the same girls through the years, and they all pushed her from the beginning.

“It’s great being able to work with a lot of the same athletes,” Suhrie said.

“I have great teammates and coaches that I’m surrounded with that push me to be the best I can.”

A softball athlete since she was young, Suhrie described her signing as years of hard work finally paying off.

“I started playing in fourth grade,” Suhrie said.

“My freshman year I started to reach out to coaches, and just kind of put myself out there. I’m truly relieved that I now I have a plan moving forward.”