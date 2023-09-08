CARL JUNCTION, Mo– Carl Junction hosted Neosho for a big COC matchup. Both teams were seeking their first wins of the season.

Neosho got off to a fast start after scoring on their first drive thanks to a Denver Welch rushing touchdown. Wildcats led 6-0.

Bulldogs offense struggled early on as Dexter Merrell was picked off by Korbyn York. But, very next play, Neosho’s Quenton Hughes would be intercepted by CJ’s Grady Goddard.

Just before the half, Neosho punting the ball away, but Johnny Starks slices through for the block and he had his eyes on the end zone as he scooped and scored it! Carl Junction led at the half, 7-6.

After a big offensive second half, by the Bulldogs, they hold on to defeat Neosho, 32-24.

Carl Junction picks up their first win of the season to move to 1-2 on the year. Their next game will be at Carthage (0-3) next Friday.

The Wildcats drops to 0-3 on the year. Their next game will be next Friday when they host Republic (2-1).