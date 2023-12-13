CARL JUNCTION, MO – In a game that went into double overtime, Carl Junction bounced back to beat Seneca in a thrilling game on Tuesday night.

Playing from behind most of the night, Carl Junction came storming back to tie the game at the end of the fourth quarter. Wyatt McAfee of the Bulldogs gave his group the lead in overtime, but Gavyn Hoover of Seneca tied the game with a layup of his own.

Despite Seneca’s tough play, CJ’s Cooper Vediz would put the game away via a breakaway layup, and Carl Junction would win 73-68.

Up next, Carl Junction will participate in the Mustang Classic and take on Van Buren on December 14th, and Seneca will host Neosho on December 15th.