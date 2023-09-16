WYANDOTTE, OK – The Wyandotte Bears took care of business Friday night in front of their home crowd.

Hosting the Porter Pirates, Wyandotte got started early with quarterback Hunter White who connected with Mason Brown for the early score. Despite the early 6-0 lead, Porter worked the field well on the ensuing drive. Quarterback Bradyn Israel’s pass to Logan Roberts, however, was fumbled at the one yard line.

The unlucky Porter drive got Wyandotte’s offense going again, and Isaiah Wallin found the end zone to extend the lead. The Bears offense was ultimately too much for the Pirates as they won 47-16.

Buckmaster remains undefeated this season, and his Bears will look to go 4-0 next week hosting Fairland.