MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After nearly a decade in his role as men’s basketball coach for Kansas State University, Bruce Weber announced Thursday he is resigning.

Weber will address the public about his resignation during an 11:30 a.m. press conference over Zoom, according to K-State Athletics. He has served as the Wildcat’s head coach since March 31, 2012, with 184 wins and 147 losses under his belt through 10 seasons.

The announcement came the day after the K-State Wildcats lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers in the single matchup of the Big 12 Conference tournament’s opening day. The loss at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center shut Weber’s team out of any future games.

West Virginia guard Malik Curry (10) is chased by Kansas State guards Selton Miguel (3) and Nijel Pack (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 9, 2022. West Virginia won 73-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Director of Athletics Gene Taylor reflected on the positives of Weber’s tenure as K-State Athletics brought news of the head coach’s departure.

“Coach Weber has provided selfless leadership to our basketball program and university for the last decade,” Taylor said. “With two conference championships and an Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction. His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity is unmatched in today’s game and something all K-Staters should take great pride in.”

K-State Athletics said it will begin a search for a new coach immediately, and the terms of Weber’s existing contract “will be honored.” The department said it does not have a set timeline on the hiring process, and it won’t make any comments regarding candidates until one is picked for the head coach role.