ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — After last week’s loss to the UNK Lopers, the Pitt State Gorillas traveled to St. Joseph for a road game against Missouri Western. After scoring 10 points in the first half, Pitt State came back in the second half to score ten more. After executing well in the run game and making things difficult for Missouri Western on defense, the Gorillas came away with a 20-7 win.

This is the first win for Pitt State this season and head coach Brian Wright’s first win with the program.