PITTSBURG, Ks– Pitt State hosted the Newman Jets for their first game of MIAA conference play in Pittsburg at John Lance Arena.

Pitt State cruised in the first set to a 25-11 victory. In the second set, it was a closer match, but the Gorillas squeezed out the win taking set two by a score of 25-20.

In the third set, Pitt State went to work once again with some great defense and offense and won the set 25-15 to win the match.

Leading the way for the Gorillas in kills was; Janae Thurston (11), Seville Gates (7) and Carly Clennan (6).

Jadyn Jackson led the way in assists with 31. Frontenac alum and freshman Mia Brown finished with three assists in the win.

Pitt State moves to 5-4 on the year and 1-0 in MIAA play. Their next match will be on Saturday when they travel to face #25 Central Oklahoma.