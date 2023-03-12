JOPLIN, Missouri– On Sunday, the Missouri Southern Lions defeated #5 Central Oklahoma Bronchos, 6-3 to complete the series sweep.

With this 3-game winning streak, the Lions now move to 16-6 on the season.

In the game, Nate Mieszkowski, Garrett Rice, Matt Miller and Treghan Parker each had an RBI. Ethan Clark led the game with two RBI’s.

Clark came up huge for the Lions in the bottom of the 8th inning. He delivered a two RBI single to give the Lions the lead 4-3.

Trent Harris was credited with the win. He went 2.1 IP, allowed three hits, one run, and four strikeouts. Harris is now 2-0 on the season

The top of the 9th, relief pitcher Laif Hultine came in to get his third save of the season.

Missouri Southern will be back in action when they face Rogers State on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.