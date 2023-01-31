The Kansas City Chiefs have captured the AFC title after a 23-20 win over the Bengals and one former local player is checking something off his NFL bucket list. Brandon Williams, former Missouri Southern standout, went to his first AFC Championship and now with Sunday’s win, he goes to his first Super Bowl appearance.

Brandon Williams said, “Man I’m ecstatic, when that clock hit zero, tears started to come down. Just seeing that confetti, it felt amazing, it’s a dream come true. 10 years in the making and I’m finally here and I’m proud. Can’t be more proud of the men around me, I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of just being from Joplin, being from Missouri Southern and grinding it all the way to here. It’s crazy, from MOSO to the Super Bowl baby, let’s go.”

Williams had a successful career with the Lions where he was a three-time All-American from 2010 to 2012. He even earned MIAA and Division Two National Defensive Player of the Year awards for his efforts in 2012 as a senior. He was also a viral sensation when he posted a video doing a handstand on the MSSU football field. From there he was drafted in round three with the 94th overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft and the rest was history.

Brandon Williams said, “It’s been an amazing journey, I can’t thank anybody else but God. I thank God for everything he’s been doing for me, everything he’s got me through from back surgeries at MOSO to right now going to the Super Bowl, so at first I was at home sitting on the couch and now I’m here, so I can’t give anything but the glory to God.”

Williams has made four postseason appearances with the Ravens and now his fifth with the Chiefs. This time, he gets to go to the biggest stage in football.

Brandon Williams said, “I mean honestly it’s not my team, but me coming here a month ago, I just been here playing my role, doing my run stopper stuff just making sure I’m needed and when I’m needed I perform. I’m just here doing my thing and trying to keep us going.”

In case you missed it on Facebook and Twitter, Williams has nothing but love for the Joplin and MSSU community.

Brandon Williams said, “Hey all I gotta say is MOSO strong. Joplin stand up, let’s go. We doing it for MOSO, we doing it for Chiefs, Kansas City. We going to Arizona, Super Bowl bound. We in there! We in there baby!”