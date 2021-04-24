Bradley pleased with effort put forth in Green and Gold scrimmage

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri southern football team welcomed fans into Fred G. Hughes stadium Saturday afternoon for the first time in almost a year and a half.

They held their green and gold scrimmage where players were chosen draft-style to make up the two squads.

It got off to a bit of a slow start, but it was the green squad that got on the board first. However, the white team was able to get things going late in the second quarter and ultimately won 21-7.

Head coach Atiba Bradley said what stood out to him most during today’s scrimmage was the effort put forth by both squads.

“The effort was there,” said Bradley. “Guys, they’re flying around, guys are trying to be physical, guys are trying to be tough. That was the number one thing to applaud. But, there were some errors there that we just gotta get cleaned up. You saw a mixtures of ones and twos, twos and threes, threes and ones. You saw a couple different units all merged together, so sometimes when you do that, the offense takes a little bit to click and defensively, as long as you’ll run and throw your body at the ball carrier, you’ll have a little bit of success.”