JOPLIN, MO- The Missouri Southern State Lions are looking for payback this season after falling to Northwest Missouri 27-5 last year.

With the Bearcats ranked at No. 5 in the country, the Lions will look to take advantage of their home crowd in week 1.

“It’s an advantage,” said defensive lineman Solomona Fetuao.

“They’re a great team, but so are we. In order for you to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, and that’s something that we’re going to try to do.”

Wide receiver and decorated return specialist Jaedon Stoshak harped on the importance of being versatile as a unit.

“I think showcasing what we can do, and the different ways we can excel is going to be huge,” said Stoshak. “We’ve got to be able to play well on both sides of the ball and put up points.”

Looking to rebound and start off on the right foot, Lions head coach Atiba Bradley described week one as a fun opportunity.

“It definitely is fun to go out there,” Bradley said.

“We’ve been working really hard since since I got here two years ago in making sure we’re showing constant improvement. Thursday’s game is another opportunity for us to show we’re an improved football program.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.