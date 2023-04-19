After nine years with the Carl Junction girl’s basketball program, Brad Shorter announced his resignation from the head coaching position Tuesday afternoon. Shorter says it was the best time to leave the program.

Brad Shorter said, “It felt like this was the right time for me to step down with my daughter being a senior and graduating and my son going into high school. Just to have that opportunity to be with him a little bit more and watch him grow up and be with my family, so it was obviously not easy. I love those kids and would do anything for them, but it just felt like it was the right time.”

Shorter led the team to their 8th straight district title this last season and the Lady Bulldogs also made an appearance in the Class 5 State Championship game. The team finished with a 30-2 record. Shorter also helped get the program to four state semifinal appearances. But what he says he’ll remember the most is the times outside of competition.

Shorter said, “What really hits home with me are the practice times we had together and some of those are opportunities for kids to just be themselves and just play together and have fun and enjoy it.”

As Shorter already mentioned, he was able to see his daughter Hali through her four years in high school as she played on the team and will graduate this year. He will remain in Carl Junction as the Assistant Principal at the primary school 2-3 and will take on an assistant coach role with the high school baseball team as his son Maddox gets ready to enter high school. Shorter has nothing but love for Carl Junction and wants to remain in the community.

Shorter said, “It’s home to us, it always has been and we’re excited to be here and see what the next few years bring with the Bulldogs.”