After ending the 2022-2023 season with an appearance in the girls class 5 state title game, Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs Head Coach Brad Shorter made a big announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Shorter is resigning from his position as head coach of the program. He’s spent the last nine years leading the Lady Bulldogs.

This year the team earned its 8th straight district title and as mentioned above, made an appearance in the state championship game. They posted an impressive 30-2 record on the season. He also led the Lady Bulldogs to four state semifinal trips in his time as head coach.