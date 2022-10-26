We’re getting to that time of year where basketball season is right around the corner. For the Missouri Southern basketball squads it was MOSO Madness night Wednesday.

Both teams took the court for a little preview of what’s to come this year. The event was also held for the community to meet and interact with this year’s team.

The 2022-23 teams were introduced to the crowd. The women’s team started things off with a scrimmage and three point shooting contest. While the men’s signed autographs and later had a dunking contest that was followed by a scrimmage.

The women signed autographs as well. Both squads were pleased with the support and even have a favorite part about the event.

Lacy Stokes said, “Oh it’s great you know the support here you know the fans it’s the best thing I’ve ever seen you know I had a good fan base in high school and here you know Southern fan base is crazy our support is insane you know from the Lionbackers to you know to just all the people who give us money that are like the reason our programs are this good it’s just great for them to get to see us you know kind of a preview of what they’re getting to support and what they’re going to get to see this later on this season.”

Christian Bundy said, “I love seeing the community come out and just support and…I love seeing the kids come around while were giving out autographs and stuff…I don’t know it’s just something about having a kid wanting my autograph it’s just you know it makes you feel like you’re doing something right so…yeah.”