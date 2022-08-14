The Carthage Tiger football team is coming off an 11-1 season last year. They’re looking to get back to the state title game with this big senior class that they have leading the way.

The mentality this Carthage football team is taking and using this year will play a key factor into how much success they have this upcoming season, as well as the senior leadership of this team.

Head Coach Jon Guidie said, “I would like the first word that comes to mind is toughness. This is a tough group of kids. It really is and, you know, the senior leadership has been fantastic, but they’re just mentally tough. They’re physically tough kids and I think they’re ready to get this thing going”.

Carthage has 22 seniors and their expectations and goals couldn’t be higher. Because, their one goal is to go out with a state championship.

Senior Strong Safety Davion King said, “We have 22 seniors and we know that we have something to prove. And we fallen short in the last few years and we’re trying to get back to the state championship and there’s high expectations like always, so we’re always to go undefeated, the normal regular season. And there’s a lot of expectations to just go even farther and get past districts”.

This senior class wants to go out and leave their footprint on Carthage. And in doing so, motivating and preparing the guys under them to take over once they’ve graduated.

Senior Safety Jadason Davis-Maxey said, “I think, I think we’ve done great. I mean all the youth, they always talk to us about our we’re respectful and good to them. Like, we treat them as just like their seniors. And I just think we’ll do good this year with that, like our group is really dedicated. Like 22 seniors that’s a lot, I mean you can’t really get that at Carthage football. So I mean it’s just, I think we’re gonna do good with it”.

The Tigers will open up their season against Republic at home. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26th.