Monday night, the Neosho Wildcats defeated the Joplin Lady Eagles 56-31.

Neosho trailed 17-15 at halftime. The Wildcats exploded for a big half and outscored Joplin 41-14 the rest of the game.

Reagan McInturff led the way for the Wildcats with 21 points. Karlee Ellick chipped in 17.

For Joplin, Bailey Ledford led the Lady Eagles with 11 points.

Neosho will be back at home on Thursday when they host Ozark.

Joplin’s next game will be at home when they host Central (Springfield)