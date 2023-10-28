JOPLIN, Mo — After a 28-point first half by Central Missouri, the lead was too much to overcome for the Lions as they fall at home, 42-21.

The Mules jumped out fast on the Lions after taking a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.

Central Missouri scored once more in the second quarter and were up big over the Lions at halftime 28-0.

In the third quarter was when we started to see production from MSSU. Down 35-0, QB Luke Sampson found TE Deontay Campbell for the 23-yard touchdown to get their first score of the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Lions put together a 9-play, 80-yard drive which was capped off by an Anthodius Ashley 4-yard touchdown. Lions still trailed 35-14.

After another UCM extended their lead 42-14, MSSU drove down one last time where Sampsons found Trace Willhite for the 4-yard score to make it 42-21.

The Lions drop their 4-5 on the year. Their next game will be on the road to take on Emporia State next Saturday with kick-off set for 1:00 p.m.