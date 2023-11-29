LAMAR, MO – After falling just five points short of Blair Oaks in the state title game last season, the Lamar Tigers are looking to finish the job.

Returning to the Class 2 State Championship, Lamar head coach Jared Beshore said his group is more than just a team.

“They’re a brotherhood,” Beshore said.

“As a family they’re gonna play hard for each other, put more on the line, sacrifice more, and that’s essentially the game of football.”

Lamar enters the state championship after a 47-16 win against Bowling Green in the semi finals. The high flying Tigers offense lead in part by quarterback Alex Wilkerson and receiver Ian Ngugi has resulted in the outscoring of opponents 507-139.

“We have trust in everybody to make a big play,” said Lamar wide receiver Ian Ngugi.

Valle Catholic, Lamar’s opponent on Saturday, boasts similar numbers on offense. Beshore said their success is due largely to their discipline and physicality.

“They’re extremely disciplined,” Beshore said.

“They’re physical, they’re technicians of their position and technique. They got a kid in a position that knows what his job is, and he’s going to execute it.”

The Tigers will also need their strong defense in action against the Warriors. The group forced several key turnovers in the win against Bowling Green, and will look for similar success in stopping the run.

Lineman Rourke Dillon said all the success traces back to the brotherhood.

“If one person is down in practice, we’re all around helping that guy and we’re going to get it done no matter what,” Dillon said.

“They’re not just teammates, they’re all brothers.”

Lamar will face off against Valle Catholic at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Faurot Field.